Bailard Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,591. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

