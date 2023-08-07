Barclays Lowers Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target to GBX 330

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.79) to GBX 330 ($4.22) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 300 ($3.83) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 275 ($3.51) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 355 ($4.54) to GBX 315 ($4.03) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 254 ($3.25) in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.36) to GBX 240 ($3.07) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.67.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LGGNY

Legal & General Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Shares of LGGNY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,042. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.