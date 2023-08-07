Barclays Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $141.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.06.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.4 %

Airbnb stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.19. 1,806,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.08. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Airbnb by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 74.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

