Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.62 million. Belden also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.15-$7.35 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.80.

NYSE BDC traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

