Bio-Techne (TECH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Bio-Techne to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $82.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,621,000 after buying an additional 40,902 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 91,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,227,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,056,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

