Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.0593 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $32,385.89 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00196439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00050117 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029158 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010707 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003458 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.