Bitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $13.60 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29,175.94 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $567.50 billion and approximately $13.60 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.91 or 0.00815435 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00124047 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017811 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,450,918 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
