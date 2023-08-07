BitShares (BTS) Trading Up 1% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. BitShares has a market cap of $29.49 million and $926,504.35 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001959 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002588 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001121 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,988,536 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

