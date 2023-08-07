Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Booking were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $2,481,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 5.9 %

BKNG traded up $179.85 on Monday, reaching $3,243.01. 512,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,746.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,620.71. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,246.79. The company has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 138.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,048.85.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

