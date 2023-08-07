Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after buying an additional 583,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.75. 981,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,678. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

