Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 111,955 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,937,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 51.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,089 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,518,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,586,545. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

