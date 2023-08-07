Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,882. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $206.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

