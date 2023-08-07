Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,074 shares of company stock worth $25,306,506 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.12. The company had a trading volume of 551,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,874. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $206.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

