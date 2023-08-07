Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Entegris by 341.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.91.

Entegris Stock Up 1.9 %

ENTG traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.99. 1,049,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,721. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

