Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 199.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.74. 83,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,146. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

