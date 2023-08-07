Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of -1,250.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BBU stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.93). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

