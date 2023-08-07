Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.89-$1.09 EPS.

Canada Goose Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,516. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $216.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after buying an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after buying an additional 125,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Canada Goose by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,531,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after acquiring an additional 616,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,237,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 267,606 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

