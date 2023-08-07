CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $216.00 at Barclays

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDW. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.00.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $197.87 on Thursday. CDW has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.93 and a 200-day moving average of $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CDW Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CDW

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 284.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 25.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 789.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,907,000 after acquiring an additional 764,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,102,000 after acquiring an additional 717,782 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

