Celanese (NYSE:CE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. Celanese updated its Q3 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $9.00-10.00 EPS.

NYSE CE traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.73. 1,274,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.26. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $128.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.07.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 57,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Celanese by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

