CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$155.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB.A. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

CGI Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$133.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$131.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. CGI has a 1 year low of C$100.74 and a 1 year high of C$142.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

