Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 6.0% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

V traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $238.99. 5,169,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,456. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.65. The firm has a market cap of $447.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.