Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,724. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.40 and its 200 day moving average is $221.14. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

