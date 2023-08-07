Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $456,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,780. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.30. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $113.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

