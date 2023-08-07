Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 54.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $27,032,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $11.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $310.46. 1,012,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.67. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock worth $4,532,531. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

