Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $610,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $2,665,000. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in ServiceNow by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,006,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,876 shares of company stock valued at $11,183,480. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $554.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.