Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $74.17. 1,392,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,309. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

