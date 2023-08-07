Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 201 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,153,830,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WM opened at $160.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.02.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

