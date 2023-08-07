Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 306 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

Exelon stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,006,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

