Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 423 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,411,000,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,979. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

