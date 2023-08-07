Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Chemed has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemed to earn $22.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of CHE stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $514.71. 55,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,052. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $538.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $574.66.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chemed will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,624 shares of company stock worth $2,944,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 34.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 821.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chemed by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 24.0% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

