China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Financial Review

China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Century Aluminum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Century Aluminum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Hongqiao Group and Century Aluminum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Hongqiao Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Century Aluminum $2.78 billion 0.30 -$14.10 million ($0.87) -10.41

Analyst Recommendations

China Hongqiao Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Century Aluminum.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Hongqiao Group and Century Aluminum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Hongqiao Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Century Aluminum 1 1 0 0 1.50

Century Aluminum has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.70%. Given Century Aluminum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Aluminum is more favorable than China Hongqiao Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Hongqiao Group and Century Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Hongqiao Group N/A N/A N/A Century Aluminum -2.93% -10.56% -3.07%

Summary

China Hongqiao Group beats Century Aluminum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Hongqiao Group

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, trading, and sale of bauxite; production and sale of electricity; port operation; trading of carbons, iron ores, and light alloy materials; railway design and construction; and provision of financial leasing and business advisory services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Zouping, the People's Republic of China. China Hongqiao Group Limited is a subsidiary of China Hongqiao Holdings Limited.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

