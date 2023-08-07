CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) versus Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Financial Contrast

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 8.43% 32.55% 5.84% Diamond Hill Investment Group 34.88% 21.24% 14.57%

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

CI Financial has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CI Financial pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diamond Hill Investment Group pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diamond Hill Investment Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CI Financial and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.18 $230.57 million $0.77 16.28 Diamond Hill Investment Group $140.56 million 3.72 $40.43 million $16.21 10.86

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group. Diamond Hill Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats CI Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc., provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

