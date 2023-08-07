CIBC Lowers Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$47.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Capital Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.18.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$40.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.26. The company has a market cap of C$4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a one year low of C$39.30 and a one year high of C$51.90.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Capital Power Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.85%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

