Cinemark’s (CNK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.07. 3,638,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

