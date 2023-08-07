Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $200.00 at Truist Financial

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.90.

CLH traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $168.91. The company had a trading volume of 504,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.98. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $106.71 and a 1-year high of $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,891 shares of company stock worth $8,899,615 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

