Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $887,535.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $887,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $16.88. 682,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -156.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,501 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,215,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,203,000 after purchasing an additional 897,726 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,706,000 after purchasing an additional 391,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,272,000 after buying an additional 1,125,127 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.05.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

