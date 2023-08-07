Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Comcast stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

