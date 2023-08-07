Comparing Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Reservoir Media and Brera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reservoir Media currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.21%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Brera.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 2.11% 2.49% 1.18% Brera N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Reservoir Media and Brera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.9% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Brera shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Reservoir Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and Brera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $122.29 million 2.88 $2.54 million $0.04 136.03 Brera $170,000.00 109.31 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has higher revenue and earnings than Brera.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Brera on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media



Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brera



Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

