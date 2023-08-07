Compass Minerals International (CMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CMP opened at $39.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -61.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

