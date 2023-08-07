Cool (NYSE:CLCO) vs. Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Financial Survey

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) and Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and Golar LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Golar LNG N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cool and Golar LNG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $190.69 million 2.86 $85.74 million N/A N/A Golar LNG $267.74 million 7.27 $787.77 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Golar LNG has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

16.9% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Golar LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Golar LNG pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cool and Golar LNG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golar LNG 0 0 3 0 3.00

Golar LNG has a consensus price target of $32.88, indicating a potential upside of 35.62%. Given Golar LNG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than Cool.

Summary

Golar LNG beats Cool on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

