Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRBG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

