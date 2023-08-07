Credit Suisse Group Increases CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $71.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.69.

NYSE CF traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $80.49. 1,891,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,758. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

