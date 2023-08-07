CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,841. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

