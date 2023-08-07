CRONOS GROUP-TS (CRO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CRONOS GROUP-TS (TSE:CRO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect CRONOS GROUP-TS to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

CRONOS GROUP-TS (TSE:CRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.57 million.

CRONOS GROUP-TS Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRONOS GROUP-TS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

