Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Digital Realty Trust worth $37,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 624,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,370,000 after purchasing an additional 76,859 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,213,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $566,424. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.89. 1,790,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,527. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $135.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

