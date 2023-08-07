Doma (DOMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 73.15% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%.

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $7.82 on Monday. Doma has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doma by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doma by 9.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Doma by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Doma by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 1,870,914 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Doma by 90.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

