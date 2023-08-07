Doma (DOMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 73.15% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%.
Doma Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $7.82 on Monday. Doma has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
