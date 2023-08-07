Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $424.81. 272,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,175. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

