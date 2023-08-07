Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $242,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,230,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

