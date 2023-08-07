Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $296,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,121. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

