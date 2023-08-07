Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,933. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $240.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

